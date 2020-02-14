Dodge City expands air service

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City is expanding its opportunities for flyers. On Wednesday, a partnership began with United to fly people to Denver.

What was once an eight-person aircraft for the route will now be a 50 person passenger jet.

It means Dodge City will have more coming through their airport.

City officials hope it will increase tourism and help local businesses grow.

“It will be able to bring more people in or have people go out. It’s just going to give us a better price on connective fares,” said Kelli Enlow, Dodge City Airport manager.

LATEST STORIES: