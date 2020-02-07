Dodge City Hobby Lobby store to close

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation has confirmed that Hobby Lobby will be closing the Dodge City store.

The development corporation says the city has seen an increase in retail sales since the opening of Sutherland’s.

“We had reached out to Hobby Lobby to see if there was any assistance that the Development Corporation and the City of Dodge City could provide to keep the store in our community,” Joann Knight, Executive Director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation said. “There has been an upward growth of sales in recent months; however, their decision was already in place.”

Knight stated that the representative also noted that they review their rural markets on a regular basis, and if they see an increase in retail sales in the Dodge City market, they will evaluate the potential of bringing a store back to the community.

“We have been in contact with Kansas Workforce to bring in their Workforce One Rapid Response program to assist the employees affected by this relocation in finding new employment,” Knight said.

