Dodge City man brings to life the history of the city through paintings

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Growing up in Dodge City, Doug Burris, remembers the days when certain buildings and sites were defining features of the city. Now, that his retirement has allowed him to come back to the area, he’s working to create a hard copy of his memories.

“I’ve always been kinda creative and I was looking for something to do,” said painter, Doug Burris.

Burris took up painting in 2016 to pass his free time. He started by recreating local bars and landmarks in the area.

“This is the one that started it all really — the famous Fred’s Tavern landmark,” he said.

Some of the places he has painted, like Fred’s, were demolished years ago, but many still stand, like Stonewall’s, Duffy’s, and the newer Dodge City Brewing.

“Originally, I just decided that I was going to paint those for myself, sorta like a man cave thing and then I posted, and everybody wants one,” said Burris.

His paintings have the community buzzing. A single social media post of his work has generated hundreds of likes, comments, and suggestions on what he should create next. A few ideas are the Hoover Pavilion, the historical boardwalk of Boot Hill, and the former water tower that sported the high school’s mascot, a demon. Burris says those that grew up in the city during this period are like extended family.

“So many people from Dodge City are still connected to Dodge City and they’re all over the place like New Jersey and New Mexico and they still have that attachment to growing up in Dodge City,” said Burris.

Much of the community has loved his paintings so much, they are now wanting to buy them. Burris says he is hoping to have a Dodge City-themed art show at Dodge City Days later this year.