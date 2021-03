DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man died after his motorcycle crashed about 7 miles south of Dodge City Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Gilberto Gallegos, 33, of Dodge City, was driving his motorcycle north on U283 around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say he tried to pass a vehicle that was also northbound on U283 and lost control of his bike.

The motorcycle crashed on its side. Gallegos died from his injuries.