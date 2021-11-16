Dodge City man drives 5 hours to get a taste of new Kansas City area Whataburger

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. (KSNW) – It was pure madness Monday as the first Whataburger location in the Kansas City area opened its doors. The restaurant is located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The opening of the Kansas City area’s first Whataburger brought out long lines of people hoping to get their first taste of the famous fast-food chain.

Eddie Garcia drove in from Dodge City, Kansas. He planned to visit his son in Kansas City.

“Hopefully, they don’t run out of food before they get there,” Garcia said.

Whataburger’s Lee’s Summit location is located at 1460 NE Douglas Street. The Lee’s Summit Police Department worked with the restaurant to develop a traffic control plan for the first several days the location is open. Whataburger’s second Kansas City-area location opens in Independence on Nov. 29.

If you are wondering when Whataburger will open in Wichita, the company says sometime within the next seven years.