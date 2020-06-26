Dodge City man killed in crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash_418937

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Dodge City man was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened around 3:15 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 International truck was eastbound on the U.S. 50 bypass in Dodge City waiting to turn north onto 112 Road. A Ford F-150 failed to see the semi, attempted to avoid it, and ran into the rear of the semi.

The patrol said the driver of the F-150, Christian Alexander Velasques, was killed in the crash.

The other driver of the International truck, 56-year-old Freddie Rosales, wasn’t injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories