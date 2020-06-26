Dodge City man killed in crash

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Dodge City man was killed in a crash on Thursday. It happened around 3:15 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 International truck was eastbound on the U.S. 50 bypass in Dodge City waiting to turn north onto 112 Road. A Ford F-150 failed to see the semi, attempted to avoid it, and ran into the rear of the semi.

The patrol said the driver of the F-150, Christian Alexander Velasques, was killed in the crash.

The other driver of the International truck, 56-year-old Freddie Rosales, wasn’t injured.

LATEST STORIES: