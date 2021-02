DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 46-year-old Dodge City man was killed in a crash on Sunday evening in Ford County. It happened on 106 Road and U.S. Highway 50.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Silverado driven by Jeffrey R. Gibson was southbound on 106 Road after crossing U.S. 50. The pickup hit a stop sign, jumped the railroad tracks continued south, struck an embankment, and flipped over on its roof.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt according the KHP report.