Dodge City Medical Center screening, not testing, for COVID-19

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – In response to Ford County’s announcement of the first confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county, and for the safety of our patients, caregivers and our communities, Centura Health – Dodge City Medical Center wants to inform members of the public on what to do if they think they may have COVID-19.
To conserve valuable resources, enable appropriate isolation and preserve the well-being of our patients, clinicians and our community, Dodge City Medical Center is not performing COVID-19 testing.
If you are critically ill, please call 911 or contact your local emergency department. If you are not critically ill and believe you may have COVID-19, before seeking care with Dodge City Medical Center, we ask that you call us at 620-227-1371. Our staff is screening for COVID-19 by asking the following:
- What is your recent travel history?
- Have you been in close contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19?
- What are your symptoms?
Staff will then provide instructions to you on how to proceed.
