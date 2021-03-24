Dodge City Police: Arrests made in case of body found of 18-year-old

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Police Department announced on their Facebook page that around 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrested a 19-year-old Dodge City man, and a few hours later made a second arrest of a 31-year-old female from Dodge City in connection with the death of 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino. Both subjects were booked into the Ford County Jail on Murder in the first-degree charges.

According to Dodge City police, two additional arrests were subsequently made overnight. One juvenile female, 16 years of age, from Dodge City, was arrested for an active warrant. A 17-year-old male from Dodge City was arrested on Interference with Law Enforcement & Criminal Desecration. Charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

Dodge City Police said at this time, it is believed that 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino was killed by a single gunshot to the head during the early morning hours of January 28, 2021, in VFW Park, located at 12th Ave and Cedar St. in Dodge City. Giannino’s body was hidden outdoors in a nearby secluded area.

Dodge City police said the extremely low temperatures that followed helped to preserve the condition of the remains.

The investigation is ongoing.