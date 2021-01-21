Dodge City police release statement on body found in park

Winter is well on its way, but it has not really felt like it. Yes we have had cold bursts from time to time. I went digging through our weather records because I was curious as to how many days we have either been at freezing or below for a daytime high.

Back in December 2017, we had 4 days either at freezing or below for a daytime high. That increased to 5 days in January 2018 through the 21st. Using December and January the following year, 2018-2019, we only had a total of 6 days. In 2019 to 2020, that dropped to 3. This brings us to this winter season. We have only had 1 day where the temps has been below freezing.