Dodge City Public Schools address school threats

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – School has been in session for just over two months, and one city has seen more threats than average.

From the start of the school year, seven school threats have been reported leading to six arrests at Dodge City Public Schools.

It has parents like Candice Thomas thinking about solutions.

“My biggest concern more so than things, these things happening are being more proactive than what these kids are going through and maybe catching it ahead of time,” said Thomas.

School officials said student safety is a top priority. They say they can’t control the number of threats, but they can respond.

“Safety is a priority for our district that’s why we have a full time safety and security director and Mr. Lampe is in constant contact with Dodge City Police officers,” said USD 443 Public Information Officer Kerri Baker.

Baker said they take every case seriously.

The Dodge City Police Chief and Dodge City Schools’ Superintendent meet monthly to discuss school safety.

Officials said if you here of a threat to pick up the phone and call the police immediately and to talk with your kids more often to understand their situations.

