Dodge City Public Schools connect students in need of the internet through MiFi

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – For students looking to learn from home internet access is essential. But in rural areas of Kansas, finding service to carry out those studies can be difficult.

The Dodge City school district is making sure every student has internet service through a $405,000 motion in favor of supplying mobile hotspots to families in need.

The bill is split between the purchase of the device and subscription to use them.

The Dodge City school district board of education voted 6-0 in favor of the initiative on Aug. 5.

This comes after a survey conducted by the district found that nearly a third of their students do not have proper access to the internet.

The school system hopes the hotspots will help fill that gap.

The purchase and installation of the hotspots will take place in phases. This will ensure the district only spends what is needed.

The first phase includes the district’s current actions of purchasing 200 mobile hotspots for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

The second phase will include an additional round of purchasing. This will take place only if the need in the school system increases.

The district’s goal is to have equity in education.

“We want to make sure we are giving them a quality education regardless of which format they choose,” said Dr. Fred Dierksen, USD 443 Superintendent.

The district is partnering with United Wireless, one of the many companies that helped fill the need for internet service when school was shut down in March.

They are working together to supply a ‘Mi-Fi’ device to every student in need.

“Obviously if we can’t meet at school or families don’t feel safe enough to come into school, to school, to have their education, then it is essential and we must provide it,” said Dierksen.

A Mi-Fi device is essentially a portable network.

“These devices will then broadcast a little wifi signal to create a little mini-network for the kids to connect their laptops or their Chromebooks,” said Jeff Renner, Customer Operations Manager at United Telephone.

The hotspots will be turned on during the school day and after hours, they will be shut off. The school system says they want to ensure it’s used as an educational tool only.

They will also run through the same filter program the school system uses to ensure the students will be safe while online.

The initiative although is primarily aimed at helping the district’s nearly 300 remote live learners stay connected, it will also act as a backup plan in case schools shut down in-person classes.

The district is prepared to purchase up to 1,000 devices if needed.

“I hope that that fulfills the need that we have, if not, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and find more because once we get this started, we’re not gonna stop,” said Dierksen.

As for other large districts in the area, Garden City is looking to help pair families with providers that best fit their needs, and Liberal is expanding their service beyond their school buildings.

