Dodge City Public Schools set to start school at the end of August

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City Public Schools will have nearly 7,000 students returning to school in less than a month.

The Board of Education voted 6-1 Monday to start school on August 25 with teachers reporting on August 17.

USD 443 reached out to their teachers through a survey asking if teachers would be able to conduct face-to-face instruction, 78% of the teachers responded to the survey with nearly 95% percent responding ‘yes’ saying they want to get back into the classroom.

Those who responded ‘no’ due to health concerns may have the option to teach online.

“We do this for the kids, and it’s going to be an exciting time when we finally get kids back into school because that’s what education is all about. We know the kids need us, and I want them to know we need them,” said Dr. Fred Dierksen, USD 443 Superintendent.

The school plans to follow the safety guidelines recommended by the CDC to ensure the safety and health of its staff and students.

They will present the full ‘Return to School’ plan for approval at the district’s next board meeting on August 10.

LATEST STORIES: