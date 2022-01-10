Dodge City public transportation fees return in February

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Effective Feb. 1, 2022, Dodge City will be reinstating all passenger fees for their public transportation services.

Public transportation fees have been waived since June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, due to funding received from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

According to Nick Hernandez, the City Manager of Dodge City, the ability to waive fees was made possible by the funds available through the State’s Public Transportation program to help local governments and other agencies to match aid under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The Dodge City Public Transportation program is funded through the Federal Transportation Administration, Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Public Transportation Program and the City of Dodge City,” Hernandez said. “We were very fortunate that the CARES Act provided these funds to help with operations during these difficult times. Throughout that period, KDOT reimbursed the city for 100% of the program’s expenditures.”

Dodge City Public Transporation’s current operations include fixed-route bus systems, on-demand transit, and origin-to-destination services from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rides can be scheduled by calling the Public Transit dispatch number at 1-877-323-3626.