Dodge City student arrested for school threats

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Dodge City teen was arrested Tuesday after officers received information about a potential threat of violence to the high school.

Through the investigation, police learned that a 14-year-old boy made a threat to shoot up the high school and mentioned the different weapons he would use. He was later located at his home where he was arrested without incident.

Police said a case will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office for the alleged charge of felony criminal threat.

Dodge City police have made six arrests this school year for threats of school violence.

