Dodge City welcomes new minor league professional basketball team

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A new minor league professional basketball team has planted its roots in Dodge City. The last time Dodge City had a minor league professional basketball team was with the Dodge City Legend around 2007. But now that nearly 14 and 0-year run is over as the new DC Gamblers make a bet on themselves.

The DC Gamblers were built from the ground up and are taking the court as members of the Minor League Basketball Association’s (MLBA) newly-formed Heartland Conference.

Dominic Hernandez founded the DC Gamblers after working in multiple facets of the basketball world. He has been running teams for close to 10 years, working with players and teams ranging from the YMCA to pro-am traveling teams, among many others.

“I just got stronger from doing that. and the general manager of the MLBA reached out to me and wanted to see if I was interested in creating my own basketball team and owning one and building it from the ground up,” said Dominic Hernandez, DC Gamblers general manager, owner, and head coach. “It’s passion, heart and soul, and now it’s professional,”

The team filled its 15-man roster with primarily local talent from cities like Dodge City, Garden City, Salina, Hutchinson, and Wichita. “Kansas is strong with basketball talent,” he said. “As an inaugural team, we’re coming right off, just growing.”

The minor league team will play a 10-game schedule against opponents in other Midwest states. Other teams in the league include Wichita Wizards, OKC Servants, Tulsa Jazz, Lawrence Admirals, OKC Outlaws. “Right now we have six teams in the Heartland Conference and we’re going to continue growing and getting bigger,” he said.

There will be five-home and five-away games as of now. Home games will be played at the United Wireless Arena.

Even with a new team, Hernandez says he, as well as his players, are ready to compete and make a mark on the league. “I wasn’t expecting to be like ‘Oh we want to win a championship’ but all the players I have are like, ‘No, we want to make playoffs, we want to be contenders right off the bat,’” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says he hopes the team will bring new life to the city and he is excited to bring a high level of basketball back to western Kansas.

“Like I said, we used to have a pro-league team here and I want to bring some of that buzz back the way it used to be. It used to be exciting,” he said. “In the end, you just want to create something great, and the more you hear of people proud and happy of all this, the more you want to continue being successful with it.”

The first home game is coming up on Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. as the DC Gamblers take on the OKC Outlaws, but if you want to see the team in action a bit sooner, they will be playing the Wichita Wizards in their season-opener on Saturday, March 27 at 6 p.m at Friends University.