Dodge City woman killed in crash southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 45-year-old Dodge City woman died from injuries Wednesday afternoon when she ran a stop sign and her car was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming semi.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at K-42 & S. 119th St. West.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver was identified as Stephanie Y Diell.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

LATEST STORIES: