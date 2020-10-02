Dodge City’s historic downtown set to receive major renovations

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A big renovation is coming to Dodge City. The city’s commission approved a contract that will bring new life to the historical downtown area.

The Downtown Streetscape Project is in motion. The plan is to revamp sidewalks, utilities, city structures, and much more.

The renovation is expected to cost nearly a quarter-million dollars, funded by STAR Bonds or sales tax revenue.

The renovation will be the final stage of the overall STAR Bonds project that funded the construction of attractions such as the Boot Hill Museum, Sutherlands, and the KOA RV Park.

“Hopefully it helps people, it invites our guests that come to Dodge City to visit Boot Hill. I know a lot of times they point over to downtown and go ‘What’s over there?’ Well you know, it’s downtown. There’s a lot of businesses, but it’s not super inviting and friendly,” said Josh Roesner, lifetime Dodge City resident.

The main renovation will stretch from Third Avenue to Central along Front Street and will also bring updates to several connecting side streets.

“We’re gonna provide a cafe or retail area, and then a walking area, and an amenity area,” said Ray Slattery, Dodge City Director of Engineering.

Even though Front Street will receive a facelift, the renovation was primarily driven by the need for infrastructure repairs.

“We’ll also be working with the other utility companies, electric, gas, and communications to upgrade their services,” said Slattery.

The project is in the design phase, will be put up for a construction bid in July or August of next year, and is set to break ground in late 2021 or early 2022.

The city is asking the community for input on what the final design will look like through surveys and a committee made up of specifically of community members.

“The downtown area needs revitalized, it needs updated and it needs to look new and fresh while still harkening back to our old west, and I believe this plan does and I’m excited to see it,” Roesner.

Although the city has funded the project thus far with STAR Bonds, the scope of the renovations is dependent on the amount of funding the city will be able to secure through various grants.

Surveying on the project is set to begin on Monday.

