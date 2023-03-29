HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvey County Parks has opened a Dog Beach at East Park, 314 N East Lake Rd in Newton.

“We’re excited to debut our new Pet Swim Park at East, providing a dedicated area for our local hot dogs to cool off during the dog days of summer,” Harvey County Parks said.

Harvey County Parks says the Pet Swim Park includes a fenced-in play area with a few attractions for dogs to examine and explore and has direct access for splashing around in the lake. There is also a seating area for pet owners to relax while watching their dog(s).

Pets can be off-leash in the designated area but must be supervised by an owner or handler while in the Pet Swim Park.

Harvey County Parks asks that you please help them keep this attraction clean for other pets and pet owners by cleaning up waste and other trash during your visit.

More rules for the Harvey County East Park Dog Beach can be found here.

The Pet Swim Park is located in the Willow Bend area of East Park.