WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S.

The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, the dogs knew the girl.

Wichita police say the dogs attacked the two shortly before 5 p.m. They had no incidents in the past, and police say they do not know what provoked them to attack.

The 10-year-old is in surgery due to bites to her head and face. Police say she is expected to make a full recovery.

The 54-year-old woman was bitten on the head and has lost part of one of her thumbs as a result.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.