WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Dog Days of Summer Pool Party is Monday, Sept. 5., at the College Hill Pool. The event, a fundraiser for the Kansas Humane Society, will allow dog owners to let their pooches wade, swim, or jump into the pool before it is closed and drained for the season.

Tickets will be available at the gates. There is a $10 donation per dog – limit two dogs per owner. Small dogs (under 20 lb) swim from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Large dogs swim from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The pool has a shallow, zero-depth entry making it easy for dogs to get into the water.

Chemicals in the water will be safe for dogs but not for humans, so KHS and the City ask that dog owners only get in the water up to their knees. Children are not allowed in the pool while the dogs are swimming.

All dogs must be leashed when not in the pool and must be at least 6 months old and up to date on vaccinations.