HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning. The call came in at 6 a.m. that a building was on fire at a rural property in the 900 block of N. Obee Road. It was just east of the airport.

When crews got to the scene, they found a lot of fire coming from the building’s roof. So they started pouring water on it from the outside until it was safe for them to go inside.

Once they got inside, firefighters say they quickly put the fire out. The Hutchinson Fire Department said no people were hurt, but a dog died from its injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.