WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A dog died following a fire in a detached garage early Thursday. It happened in the 3200 block of W. 11th St. just after 6 a.m.

Fire crews tell KSN News that they arrived to find smoke and flame coming from the garage. Crews did a quick search and found a dog inside.

“They went in and did a search of the structure. Did find one deceased dog, pulled it out. Crews did try to work on it. They were unsuccessful in their rescue attempts,” said Capt. Christopher Lane, Wichita Fire Department.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.