Dog helps lead game warden to suspect at Kansas lake

WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — Ruby the K-9 officer for Kansas game wardens may be pushing 10 years of old, but her sniffer works just fine.

That was evident earlier this month when Ruby played a key role in tracking down a man wanted by police in the south-central Kansas town of Wellington.

A Monday Facebook posting by Kansas Wildlife & Parks-Game Wardens says Ruby and her handler, Chris Stout, joined in the search for the suspect on Oct. 8 at Wellington City Lake.

Ruby found the suspect “face down in mud under dense brush.” For her hard work, Ruby was rewarded with a swim in the lake.