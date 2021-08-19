Dog named ‘Bear’ stabbed in deadly attack on man outside Lawrence Dillons store expected to recover

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Lawrence Humane Society says that a dog that was stabbed at a grocery store in an attack that killed its owner is expected to recover.

The organization said in a social media post said that the dog, named Bear, sustained a stab wound to his side early Wednesday in the attack at a Dillons store in Lawrence.

The dog’s owner, who has not yet been identified by police, was killed.

The Lawrence Humane Society said that the dog initially was in shock, but his wound had been repaired and his prognosis is good. Lawrence stabbing in Dillons grocery store parking lot turns deadly

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Robert Earl Davis of Lawrence. He was booked into jail on possible charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals.