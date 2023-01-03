WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department saved a dog that fell through the ice Tuesday morning.

Some people walking along the river at Central and Museum Boulevard noticed the dog was in trouble and called 911.

“First arriving units found a dog about 30 feet off the shore in the ice, still swimming,” Lt. Aaron Hall, WFD, said.

The fire department called in its rescue unit to help. A firefighter in ice rescue gear got to the dog and held on as other firefighters pulled them to safety.

The Wichita Fire Department rescued a dog that fell through ice on the Little Arkansas River near Central Avenue and Museum Boulevard on Jan. 3, 2023. (KSN Photo)

“The ice is thawing, so it’s still thick,” Hall said. “But we’re able to break through it pretty good and make a quick rescue on the dog.”

Other firefighters began drying the dog and rubbing some warmth into it. At last check, it was doing well. The fire department called for animal control to take the dog and find its owner. The WFD described the dog as Corgi-like, weighing about 10 to 15 pounds.

Hall said the people who called 911 did the right thing.

“One thing we can stress is that if an animal is out on the ice, no humans go after it. Leave that for us,” he said. “I know it’s hard to watch your dog on the ice, but we don’t want to be going after two victims.”