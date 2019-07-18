Dogs and other animals at-risk for sunburn

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) – We’ve reached the dog days of summer, but humans aren’t the only ones who can get sunburned. Veterinarians said dogs and other animals are just as likely to burn as humans.

“Anywhere where it’s pink, [the dog] is really prone to sunburn,” said Jessica Hodes, veterinarian at Rose Hill Vet Health Center.

Many dogs will need some form of protection when out in the sun.

“Animals that have lighter, kind of fair skin, pink especially, they’re going to be the ones who have the most trouble,” said Hodes.

Hodes said aside from fair-skinned dogs, ones who get lower haircuts for the summer may also be at risk for burning.

“White boxers, American bulldogs, pit bulls,” said Hodes. “Anything that’s got short, white hair and pink skin.”

Hodes said an easy way to protect your furry friend is by using baby sunscreen or pet-friendly products that can be found at local pet stores.

“Keep in mind, pets and animals, they’re usually going to lick the area,” said Hodes. “Especially if it’s anywhere on the body or on their face. So, you want to use kind of a baby-approved sunscreen.”

But, dogs are the only four-legged friends who are in danger.

Horses and other animals can be sensitive to the sun, too.

At Wandering Bank Ranch in Rose Hill, sunscreen is put on at-risk horses several times a day. The owners also go to great lengths to protect the animals in other ways.

“We use fly masks, which is kind of like sunglasses,” said Jamie Banks, owner. “It protects the skin around their eyes. We can also use human sunscreen and they also make products for horses.”

Banks uses sunscreen in topical form, but also uses the powder version on some horses.

Banks said for horses covered entirely with pink skin, they usually only go out at night.

All prevention that will save her horses and could save other animals from a painful experience.

The relief for sunburn for animals is similar to humans.

Hodes said aloe vera can be used to help with the pain and healing. Other topical creams are also available that can quickly provide relief.

“I think it’s important to take care of your animals just like you would your kids,” said Banks.

Hodes said while it’s not common, dogs can get skin cancer from exposure to the sun.

Hodes also advises pet owners to pay close attention to their animal’s paws or feet. Walking on hot sidewalks can also lead to burning injuries.

Some of the symptoms for sunburns on animals are similar to those of humans; redness and blistering.

If you find severe blistering or burns on your pet, take him or her to the vet or an emergency animal clinic immediately.