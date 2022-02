WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday afternoon.

The center, near Kellogg and Edgemoor, was evacuated around 1:20 p.m.

Jeff Herndon, with the Dole VA Medical Center, said the Wichita Police Department was on-site assisting VA police to clear the building.

At 2:30 p.m., Herndon said the building was given the all-clear and the evacuation ended.

