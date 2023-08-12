WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is hosting a job fair on Friday.

This event will take place at the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dole VA welcomes job seekers from all walks of life with a special emphasis on veterans. This job fair offers participants a chance to connect with more than 85 employers from various industries. Veterans, in particular, can find tailored resources and networking opportunities that best align their skillsets and demands.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, bring copies of their resume, and be prepared to have on-site interviews.

“As an organization and a city that value the contributions of our Veterans and the entire workforce, we are excited to facilitate this essential connection between job seekers and employers,” said Peter Daniels, Compensated Work Therapy Coordinator at Dole VA. “Our mission is to empower individuals to explore new avenues and embark on fulfilling career journeys.”

This free event is open to the public. No registration is required.