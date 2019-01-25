Dole VA rolls out new Telehealth Suicide Prevention Program Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) - There are 45,000 suicides each year in the U.S. 18 percent are veterans. A staggering statistic that the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is working to combat with a new prevention program.

Navy Veteran Juan Guzman II sits in a suicide prevention seminar at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

Guzman ended up homeless and turned to a life of drinking that almost led him to take his own life.

"When I was in the ambulance, I tried to jump out of the ambulance while coming to the VA so they had to strap me down," said Guzman II who served in the Navy during the Gulf War.

Now Guzman says he is in a much better place. Thanks to the VA's help.

"I'm just so happy and ecstatic just to have these people around and support that I need to have around me in my life," said Guzman.

One form of his support is the new Suicide Prevention Telehealth Program that uses devices and technology to care for veterans.

"It's very helpful and I like it." said Guzman.

The VA video connect program allows Veterans form the comfort of their own home or really anywhere to log on across a secure network connecting them with a care team provider for a video session. All to help reach more veterans.

"Sometimes when people are suffering from depression it's really difficult to get out of your home and we definitely think that it as a barrier for some veterans with accessing care and another barrier is transportation sometimes they just don't have the means to come to the VA," said Courtney Trear-Rains, Telehealth Case Manager.

Guzman's advice to other veteran's needing help just take the first step.

"All you have to do is just call here and they will give you all the information of what you need," said Guzman.

How to Get Started:

A referral to the Suicide Prevention Telehealth program can be made through a provider or per Veteran's request. Then, a care coordinator will schedule an initial appointment to complete enrollment.

For more information contact TeleHealth Program 316-685-2221 Ext. 57863

If you encounter a veteran who is in suicidal crisis remeber the word SAVE.

1. S igns of suicidal thinking should be recognized

2. A sk the question: "Are you thinking of killing yourself?"

3. V alidate the veteran's experience.

4. E ncourage treatment and E xpedite getting help

To reach the veteran's crisis line that is available 24/7 call 1-800-273-8255. For more information on the hotline click here.

