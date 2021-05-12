Dole VA seeking move-in kits for homeless veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is seeking support to ensure homeless veterans being moved into housing have a better chance at a successful transition.

The Dole VA said many veterans have very little income and cannot afford basic household items.

“Statistically, we know if a veteran feels safe and comfortable in their new housing that they are more likely to be successful and not become homeless again,” said Suzanne Jenkins, supervisor for the Dole VA’s homeless program. “There is no sense of security if you have been living in a shelter and move into an apartment with nothing to sustain yourself.”

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at either the Behavioral Health clinic (Bldg. 5B) or the Voluntary Services office. Bldg. 5B is located on the southeast corner of the campus, and the Voluntary Services office is in the main building located at 5500 E. Kellogg. The VA can facilitate pick-up by calling Linda Gracey at 316-685-2221, ext. 57967.

The following items are needed, and only new items can be accepted:

Kitchen garbage can/trash bags

Shower curtain/liner/rings

Kitchen towels

Bathroom towels

Pillows

Laundry baskets

Dish sets

Drinking glass sets

Dish drying rack

Silverware sets

Coffee pot

Cooking utensils (spatula etc.)

Cooking pots/pans

Can opener

Broom/Mop

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Vacuums/bags

Microwaves

Queen size bed frames, mattresses and box springs, and comforters and sheets

Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness are strongly encouraged to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.