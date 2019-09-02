Dolls from around the world take stage at The Kansas Doll Show

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita doll enthusiasts gathered this weekend for The Kansas Doll show. The event features dolls from artists around the world.

Scott Raymond, the event’s organizer says he and his wife got the idea for the show after going to one in a different state a few years ago.

“Excellent. Everybody loves it.” said Scott Raymond. “We have classes that we have put on by people, we have contests, we have shows we have awards we give out. We have a baby shower tonight. We have a bingo night. and ya we just get in there and try to make it a fun family atmosphere.”

Raymond says about 600 people showed up for the event.