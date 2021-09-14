Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library launching statewide in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly, Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund joined American icon Dolly Parton to announce the statewide expansion of her namesake Imagination Library book gifting program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books to children (0-5 years old), free of charge through funding shared by local community partners.

“The first step of the expansion is to partner with new community champions to bring the Imagination Library to counties that do not currently have a program,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.

“My son has been enrolled in the Imagination Library through our local community partner,” said Rep. Troy Waymaster. “I can’t wait for every family in Kansas to have the opportunity that we have.”

The program launched in 1995 and mails free books to children from birth until they begin school. In 2018, Parton donated Imagination Library’s 100 millionth book to the Library of Congress.

“We have some work ahead, but together we can gift a love of reading that will last a lifetime.” Dolly Parton

Learn more about Kansas’ statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and see if there is a program in your area at the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund’s website.