Domestic dispute ends with man cut in the neck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a woman’s brother was fighting with his sister’s ex-boyfriend and cut him in the neck.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of North Spruce, shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

They found a 19-year-old man suffering from being a severe laceration to the neck. He is currently in a Wichita hospital.

Police learned there had been a disturbance at the home between the victim and Morgan Prager, 24, of Pittsburg, Kansas. Prager is the brother of the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say Prager cut the victim with a knife and then fled.

When Wichita police found out Prager is from Pittsburg, they contacted Pittsburg police who arrested Prager.

He was transported to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

LATEST STORIES: