Domestic violence awareness month encourages a victim to speak out

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty people across the U.S. are physically abused each minute.

That’s according to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence and knowing the signs and raising awareness can save lives.

“He had a knife on him, and I was standing in the tub, and he told me he was going to kill me,” said a domestic violence victim.

It was a terrifying experience for one survivor who’s hoping to raise awareness.

KSN is not identifying her for privacy reasons, but she wanted to share her story in hopes that the conversation will help save lives.

“I tried to leave, and he went out and cut all four of my tires so I couldn’t leave and then dragged me inside by my hair,” she said. “Another time, I was at a friends house,. I guess I was there too long and he showed up drunk and told me he was going to kill me.”

Her friend called the police but that only escalated from there.

“He then dragged me by my hair, sat me in a chair, and said when the police showed up he was going to slit my throat,” she said.

She said she is happy that there is a month dedicated to domestic violence awareness because victims need to know it’s not their fault.

“When you’re young, you really do feel like it’s your fault, and I lived on eggshells from the minute I opened my eyes until the second I went to sleep,” she said.

The Liberal Area Rape Crisis and Domestic Violence and Stalking center’s goal is to share information to the six different counties they serve and help those needing help.

They said the need is great. Last yea, 25 people were killed in Kansas due to domestic violence.

They have displays all throughout town to raise awareness. Businesses are holding dinners and hanging up posters to get the word out.

The United Way said the good news is that the awareness in the community is spreading throughout the area.

“They are in all the high schools in those counties, they are in college here in Seward County, they’re at the library,” said Executive Director Mckensie Hood of Seward County United Way.

It’s all with the hope that every dollar raised and every story shared can give someone the courage to ask for help before it’s too late.

“If they hit you once, they will hit you again, and it doesn’t get better, it gets worse,” the victim said. “The moment you can get out of that situation, run, don’t walk. Go to a public place and ask that they contact a crisis center or someone to help you get out of that situation.”

Officials said to look for the signs in others like checking in with your friends and being aware of what’s going on around you.

If you or someone you know needs help the LARC DVS has options available on their website or call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

