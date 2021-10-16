Domestic Violence Resources for seeking help

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Sharing her story so others take the same step away from their abuser. A survivor sharing her past to help raise awareness of the situation.

The Survivor said while it was scary leaving her abuser she did it for her children in the hope to break the cycle of abuse. She is not alone The Wichita Family Crisis center helping about 2,000 survivors last year.

“There is a way out you just have to make your way and take that first step,” said the survivor.

It’s a cycle of abuse since childhood.

“I’ve dealt with domestic violence and all forms of abuse my whole life starting from when I was a young kid to being an adult with my children,” said the survivor.

One survivor said she broke that cycle for her kids.

“When you are starting to see a pattern like when I was young and you are looking at your daughter who is older now you just don’t want them to fall into the same pattern you want to be an example for them,” said the survivor.

“Recidivism of children of abuse becoming either the abuser or victims is extremely high which is why it is really important like our survivor was saying do this if you can’t do it for yourself or if you are not feeling empowered to do it for yourself do it for your kids,” said Amanda Meyers the executive director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center.

Meyers said since pandemic restrictions have been lifted, they have seen an influx of people seeking resources and help.

“I think so often we want to say well just get out of the relationship just break up with the person but often times there needs to be a little more compassion the process can be a lot slower than that,” said Meyers.

“Things are looking up gaining my independence back and um I’m gonna have a home for the first time it will be ours we don’t have to walk on eggshells,” said the Survivor.

If you need help to leave an abusive relationship here are some resources below.

National hotline : 1-800-799-7233

Wichita Family Crisis Center: 316-267-7233 or visit their website by clicking here.

Options Domestic Violence: 785-625-4202

Wichita Police Dept.: 316-268-4272

StepStone: 316-265-1611 or visit their website by clicking here

Harbor House at Catholic Charities Domestic Violence Shelter: 316-263-6000 or visit their website by clicking here.