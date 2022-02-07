WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Whether it’s for a family member, friend, co-worker, or for yourself, there is help out there for anyone experiencing domestic violence.
Here are some resources:
- National Domestic Violence Help: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text 88788, or visit their website to chat online
- Wichita Family Crisis Center: 316-263-2313
- Crisis line: 316-267-7233
- Options Domestic Violence: 785-625-4202
- Wichita Police Department: 316–268-4156
- Sedgwick County Sheriff: 316-660-5290
- StepStone: 316-265-1611
- Harbor House at Catholic Charities Domestic Violence Shelter: 316-263-6000
- Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center: 316-263-0185
- Crisis line: 316-263-3002
- Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence: 785-232-9784
- Attorney General’s Victim Services: 800-828-9745