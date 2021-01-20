Donald Wacker released from Larned prison

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed to KSN that Donald Wacker was released from Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility on Wednesday and will have supervised parole in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wacker was convicted of felony kidnapping and aiding Doil Lane in the kidnapping of Nancy Shoemaker in July 1990. The two drove her to a field where Lane raped and strangled her.

Wacker was sentenced to a total of 16 years to life and first became eligible for parole consideration in December 1999. Wacker has been denied parole four times, beginning in 1999.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board said state law stipulates that they may release on parole those offenders who have satisfactorily completed the program agreement, required by K.S.A. 75-5210(a), whom the Board believes are able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law-abiding citizen, and when the Board is of the opinion that there is a reasonable probability that the offender can be released without detriment to the community or to the offender. (K.S.A. 22-3717 (e)).

In April 2020, The Kansas Prisoner Review Board issued more information on a decision granting parole to Donald E. Wacker on or after November 1, 2020.