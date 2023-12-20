WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salvation Army has an extra reason to hope people will donate to its red kettles this Saturday, Dec. 23. An anonymous donor will match the donations that day, up to a total of $5,000.

Saturday is the last day of the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign. It relies on holiday donations to support various programs throughout the year, including social services assistance, homeless services, disaster relief, and veteran programs.

“When you hear the familiar jingle of the bell on Dec. 23, know that your donation is helping thousands of our Wichita neighbors throughout the year,” Major Merrill Powers, The Salvation Army Wichita, said in a news release. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and make a lasting difference in the lives of our neighbors.”

Powers says they get more donations when there are bell ringers next to the kettles. So, in addition to asking for donations, he is asking for volunteers to sign up to ring a bell. Sign up for a location near you at RegisterToRing.com. The kettles are at Dillons and Walmarts across the city.

The Salvation Army says the red kettle donations stay local, benefiting individuals and families in need within the Wichita community.

You can also donate to the local Salvation Army online by clicking here. The online donations will also count toward the $5,000 matching donation.