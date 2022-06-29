WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross, KSN and iHeart Radio are urging area residents to give blood at the annual Red, White and You Blood Drive. The 15th edition of the annual blood drive is from June 30 through July 2.

The Red Cross says donations decline in late spring and early summer – especially during holiday weeks, like Memorial Day and Independence Day – but patients need blood all year. Red, White and You has a goal of more than 500 donors.

“Generous blood donors are critical to ensuring lifesaving care is available the moment patients need it. It’s important to have blood products on the shelves when every second counts,” said Shannon Wedge, executive director of the Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas.

All presenting donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt and a ticket to the Sedgwick County Zoo. Beginning June 30 through July 10, all those who come to give will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled tote bag, while supplies last.

All those who come to give blood June 30, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two, plus a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. The trip includes:

Round-trip airfare for two to Memphis

A three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland

Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland

$500 gift card for expenses

A custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).