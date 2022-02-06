WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Red Cross of Kansas is experiencing a major blood shortage. Some leaders from the organization said this is the worse they’ve ever seen.

Lucy Walsworth, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, said they haven’t seen numbers this low in over a decade.

“We are having a national blood crisis.”



Since the pandemic, Walsworth said it’s been difficult to gather enough people to donate blood.

“You know, blood is a product that cannot be made, so we rely on the generosity of volunteer donors,” said Walsworth.



COVID-19 has limited the number of blood drives the Red Cross can organize. Prior to the pandemic, the non-profit would attend several local schools and receive hundreds of donations.



“In the Kansas/Oklahoma region, because of COVID and the cancellations of blood drives, 2,100 scheduled donations were not collected,” said Walsworth.



And for the month of February, less than half of the appointments have been booked with volunteer donors.

“Those who are receiving blood are those the ones needing blood,” said Walsworth.



Blood transfusions help an endless number of folks. It helps patients receiving cancer treatments, those who have been in car accidents, receiving dialysis and more.



“We just really need to get the message out that we are really needing the public’s help right now. We do encourage people to, please, if they can donate. If you can’t, encourage others to donate,” said Walsworth.