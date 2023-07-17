WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and they demand money, don’t give them any.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is a scam. Investigators say the callers claim to work for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The person who answers the phone is told they are the subject of a criminal investigation. The scammers tell the person to give them large amounts of cash to avoid further prosecution.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says its employees do not try to get money from people over the phone or in person.

Captain Keith Allen with the Sheriff’s Office says that scammers prey on people with these official-sounding phone calls and make good people feel desperate and concerned.

He also says your caller ID may appear to show a legitimate Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office phone number. He says scammers use caller ID “spoofing” to make the phone calls look legitimate.

“Please do not fall into this trap,” Allen said in a news release. “Do not give your personal information, including your social security number, out to someone who calls you. Never pay someone over the phone with a credit card, debit card, gift card or prepaid debit card unless you initiated the purchase.”

If you get a phone call and want to see if it is legitimate, call the Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3880.

If you think you are the victim of a scam, call your local law enforcement agency.