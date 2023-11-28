WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Better Business Bureau is offering tips to those participating in Giving Tuesday.

Scammers work to capitalize on the branding of popular organizations that you know.

Here are the five following things you need to watch for:

Watch out for mistaken identity Avoid excessive pressure to donate Be wary of overly emotional appeals Engage the family in giving decisions Rely on standards-based evaluations Charities that are found to meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability are helping to demonstrate their trustworthiness. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.

Give.org has also compiled an alphabetical list of charities to give to.

“You really have to do your research any time you’re spending your money online but especially when you’re looking to donate philanthropically because far too many folks are unfortunately sending their money to someone who doesn’t have the resources or the best intentions of donors in mind,” said Josh Planos, VP of communications & public relations for the Better Business Bureau.

Plano also said to be aware of stories that are often tear-jerking.

“We see this a lot with things that populate on GoFundMe pages or crowdsourcing efforts. You can generate a lot of interest and a lot of attraction by pulling at someone’s heartstrings,” Planos added.