WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas’s spring-like temperatures have helped the area thaw out from last week’s snowstorm. The temperatures may have some itching to get outside to start gardening.

KSN News talked to Jeremy Johnson with Johnson’s Garden Center. He said that you don’t want to jump the gun just yet. First, however, he provided some tips that you can do to prepare.

“We can do some weed control, get the dandelions, henbit, chickweed. Now is a great time to control some of those, so we’re not seeing them later on in the spring,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that you should not remove fallen leaves around plants. He said those leaves help keep moisture in the ground.

“Typically, after about the first of March is when we recommend we can start pulling some of that away.”

Johnson said now is the best time to clean out the garden to get it ready for planting.

“My great grandfather, he always planted peas on Presidents’ Day that’s coming up here in a couple of weeks.”

K-State Research and Extension has a Kansas Garden Guide. It is available online and has a garden planting guide.

In March, the guide recommends you can plant cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, potatoes, radishes, peas and turnips.

Tips for a Successful Home Garden

Use mulches to conserve moisture, control weeds, and reduce rots

Keep plants free of insects and diseases

Examine plants often to keep ahead of potential problems.

Keep weeds out

Remove tomato suckers when they form (1 to 2 inches long)

Sample soil and have it tested every three to four years

Apply fertilizer to garden area as recommended. See Fertilizing Gardens in Kansas (MF2320).

Thin when plants are small

Avoid walking and working in the garden when the foliage and soil are wet.

Wash and clean the sprayer well after each use

(Tips Courtesy: K-State Research and Extension)