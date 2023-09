DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Big Truck Night is being held at Oaklawn Elementary School, 5000 S. Clifton Ave., Monday evening.

There are trucks of all sizes for kids and parents to look at.

A Sedgwick County fire engine, an ice cream truck and even the Storm Tracker 3 are at the event, among others. Be sure to stop and say “hi” to Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman!

The free event is happening now until 7 p.m.