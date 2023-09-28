ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Don’t miss out on Greater Andover Days this weekend!

From Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1, the GAD festival will have food, fun and entertainment for the whole family.

There will be a food court, KidFest, parade, fishing clinic, car show, business expo/craft fair, carnival, live entertainment and a fireworks show in Central Park, 1607 E. Central Ave. in Andover.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

According to the City of Andover, over 5,000 attend the festival annually.

This year, you must have a button or wristband to enter the festival. They are $3 and are being sold at the following locations:

Andover Area Chamber of Commerce

Andover City Hall

Andover Public Library

Andover Senior Center

Andover State Bank

Dillons in Andover

South Central Mental Health

Buttons will start costing $5 on Friday, Sept. 29. They will not get you into the carnival.

For more information about GAD, click here.