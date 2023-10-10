WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge is hosting “Boo at the Ballpark” at Riverfront Stadium from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event is free and open to the public.

“Dress up your kids in their Halloween costumes and come trick-or-treat inside the ballpark,” said the Wichita Wind Surge.

The Wichita Wind Surge says Windy, the team’s mascot, will be there to trick or treat alongside guests.

A concession stand will be open and providing a limited amount of Halloween-flavored items.

“Hocus Pocus” will start at 7:30 p.m. and be played on the video board. Families are welcome to bring a blanket and watch the movie from the field.

The Wichita Wind Surge is asking that guests not bring bug spray inside the stadium.

Head out to the Delano Safe Treat beforehand from 5 to 7 p.m. on Douglas Street, from Vine Street to McLean Boulevard.