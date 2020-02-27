Doorbell security cameras help lower crime rates in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Burglaries in Wichita are down to the lowest number in years. In 2019, the Wichita Police Department solved more burglary cases than in previous years. According to WPD, doorbell security cameras are playing a big role in the falling numbers.

“I know nationally one in four homes have video cameras now, and they are an asset in our investigation,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

KSN News spoke with residents of the Riverside area to see why they installed security cameras. Many said it was after they witnessed suspicious activity around their neighborhood or were victims of a crime themselves.

“If you live in a good neighborhood, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, but you know, it’s always great to have one,” said Mile Rice, Ring Doorbell owner.

Rice and his family decided to install a Ring Doorbell after their garage was broken into three years ago. He says, although they had security cameras before, the Ring Doorbell benefits his family a lot more.

“You know it’s good security. I mean we have it in the front and the back. and it probably helps against porch thefts. We just saw a lot about it, it has good reviews not a lot of bad side effects. I mean it’s good, it’s a security camera,” said Rice.

