1 dead, another injured following double shooting in northeast Wichita

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead and another was seriously hurt after a double shooting in north Wichita.

Wichita police said it happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of N. Harding.

When police arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene. They also found a 53-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories