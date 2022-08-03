Douglas in Delano to receive road resurfacing in August (Courtesy: The City of Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita announced on Wednesday that Douglas has reopened through Delano after completing phase one of resurfacing work.

The first phase was completed two days earlier than expected, as initially, it was thought it would be completed on Friday, Aug. 5.

The second phase of construction is set to begin on Monday, Aug. 22 and is expected to last four days.

During this time, through traffic on Douglas Ave. will be shut down between Seneca and McLean in order to replace the asphalt on Douglas Ave., including street parking in front of businesses.

North and southbound cross-street traffic will remain open during the replacement work. Sidewalk access will also remain open.

The City notes that impacted businesses were contacted in preparation for this work.